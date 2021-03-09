Kolkata: One more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Priyanka Singh, alias Sweety, has been arrested in connection with the drugs case in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leader Pamela Goswami was arrested in Kolkata earlier in February, the Kolkata Police informed on Tuesday.

"One Priyanka Singh (alias Sweety) was arrested yesterday in connection with New Alipore PS drug case (Pamela matter). She was engaged by Rakesh Singh to procure Cocaine from drug peddlers. She purchased cocaine Rs 9,500 per gram and handed it over to Rakesh Singh. She will be produced in court today," a statement from the Police said.

This is the fifth arrest in the case.



On February 24, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Singh had been produced before Alipore Court in connection with the narcotics case.

Kolkata Police had arrested both his sons from his residence "following their links with Goswami".

On February 20, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De had been arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata.

A person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) had also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata. (ANI)

