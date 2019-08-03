Kolkata: One more arrested in Yaba tablet bust

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After police arrested two persons and seized seven packets of Amphetamine in connection with a narcotic case earlier today, one more person was arrested from Strand Road area here on Saturday.

All three were produced before the court and have been sent to police custody till Aug 9.

"One Muhammad Kamal Hossain (40) was arrested based on information received in the interrogation of the other two accused persons," police said in a statement.

Earlier today, a special task force (STF) had arrested two persons -- Mohammad Ismail Hossain (43), a Bangladeshi national and Kariful Sheikh (36) -- and seized seven packets of Amphetamine, commonly known as 'Yaba', weighing around 1.50 kilograms.

Around 220 grams of 'YABA' was also seized from him. (ANI)

