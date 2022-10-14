हिंदी खबर
Representative Image

Kolkata: Police busts Munger-based improvised firearm, counterfeit currency racket

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 19:22 IST


Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): Kolkata police on Thursday night busted one Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket, said a press release on Friday.
The accused persons are identified as Md. Imtiyaz @ Abbu (40), Md. Sahil Mallik (19), Indrajeet Sharma (24), and Vickey Prasad (35), added the press release.

The police recovered one iron-made improvised carbine with a dual magazine, 10 pcs of iron-made improvised semifinished pistol body and high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 (Rs 500 x100pcs) were recovered and seized from their possession.
A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
The accused persons were produced before the Ld. CMM, Calcutta today and remanded to 14 days police custody. (ANI)

