Kolkata Police send notice to Mukul Roy for questioning

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:02 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): Kolkata Police has sent notice to senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with an alleged Burrabazar case.
The case, known as Burrabazar case, reportedly pertains to alleged cash transaction of a sum of Rs 80 lakh. In the case, Roy is accused of receiving a sum of Rs 80 lakh rupees from an individual. Now Kolkata police have served him a notice for questioning in Delhi.
Earlier in February this year, the Calcutta High Court had granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas's murder case.
The court directed Roy to cooperate with the investigating agencies and report to the Police Station of his residence once a week.
Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:23 IST

Will recommend case to CBI: Lucknow ADG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said the case of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured will be transferred to the CBI.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Four foreign infiltrators arrested from Madrasa in Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police arrested seven persons from a Madrasa in Shamli on Monday out of which four are allegedly foreign infiltrators who were posing as students.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:07 IST

Congress party is not orphaned: KC Venugopal

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's concerns for the party, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said the party has not been orphaned.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:57 IST

Maharashtra CM briefs Union Min Smriti Irani on initiatives for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Smriti Irani in Mumbai on Monday, and briefed her about the various initiatives and programs of his government aimed at eliminating malnutrition and on mother and childcare.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur and Darbhanga in Bihar have been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:43 IST

K'taka: Yediyurappa wins trust vote, Speaker resigns from post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): In yet another day of hectic developments in Karnataka politics, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday won a vote of confidence in the Assembly whose Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigned from the post shortly after that.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:39 IST

BJP has audacity to run 'fear-free UP' campaign: Priyanka on...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government over the accident involving the Unnao rape victim, saying that the ruling dispensation has the audacity to run a 'bhay-mukt' (fear-free) campaign.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:33 IST

BJP leader says take cows away from Muslims

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava on Monday in a controversial statement said that cows belonging to Muslims should be taken away from them at any cost.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:30 IST

Rajasthan: Rape survivor commits suicide by setting herself...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A rape survivor allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside Vaishali Nagar police station here on Sunday, said police.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:28 IST

Saradha chit fund: Kolkata HC directs counsel of Rajiv Kumar to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Monday amended its May 23 interim order directing the counsel of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, to seek the permission of CBI, twenty-four hours before giving co

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Indian women should not ask questions if a BJP legislator is accused of rape.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:18 IST

Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking regulation of education...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to Centre and various states for regulation of education imparted to students in Madrasas, Maktabahs, and Gurukuls based in India.

