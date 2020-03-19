Kolkata Port to quarantine vessels arriving from COVID-19 hit countries

Kolkata [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all vessels arriving from the coronavirus- hit countries will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure before they get accepted by the Kolkata Port Trust including the Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex from Thursday onwards until March 31.

Vessels from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait will be quarantined for 14 days before being accepted.

"The latest Travel Advisory issued by the Ministry of Health has been taken into consideration while imposing this restriction. Other guidelines formulated by the Port Health Organization will adhere to time to time," said Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, Sr. Public Relations Officer, Kolkata Port Trust.

According to the Ministry of Health, one positive coronavirus has been reported in West Bengal so far. The total number of infected people in the country climbed to 169 on Thursday. (ANI)

