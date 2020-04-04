Kolkata Port Trust employee who attended Markaz Nizamuddin event tests positive for COVID-19

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): An employee of one of the contractors of the Kolkata Port Trust has tested positive for coronavirus in Haldia. The man, Bilal Khan, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and returned on March 24.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Nizamuddin Markaz building between March 13 to 15. The gathering came into the spotlight after those who attended the event started to test positive for coronavirus.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, no work was done on the berth which they operate till now. However, Khan might have visited the docks. After the Nizamuddin episode came to light, he was immediately tested by municipality.

Due to this case, contract labours did not come to the port on Friday morning. However, the port staff is working and with the coordination of unions and staff, the port operations have been maintained and LPG, POL, Chemicals, TNEB coal plant are working.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, the officers who might have had any kind of contact with him have been quarantined. Massive sanitisation drive has also been conducted.

Masks, gloves and sanitisers are being provided to all the staff members as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

The Kolkata Port Trust has appealed to the unions, staff and all stakeholders to support the efforts of the Port to continue the operations which is essential to maintain the supply lines. (ANI)

