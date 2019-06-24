Kolkata: Protesting primary school teachers detained by police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Monday detained a group of state government primary teachers who were protesting outside West Bengal Assembly demanding revision in their pay scale.

On June 17, the teachers had protested at Bikash Bhavan, housing the state education department, demanding higher wages.

They had sought time to meet Education Minister Partha Chatterjee but were not given an opportunity.

According to reports, the teachers were told that their demands will be heard after the Lok Sabha polls end. However, no discussion is understood to have been held on the matter. (ANI)

