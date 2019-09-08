Kolkata: Singer allegedly molested by event organiser

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A singer was allegedly molested by her event organiser after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maniktala here.

A case was registered by the police on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the singer said, "The accused Surojit Saha (the organiser) had locked me inside the green room after the musical night in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations."

The incident took place on September 5. (ANI)

