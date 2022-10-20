Kolkata Special Task Force detains two men for running illegal telecom business

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Kolkata STF on Wednesday detained two men for allegedly running an illegal telecommunication business in the Tiljala Shibtala area of West Bengal.

The Kolkata STF said these persons have been identified as Sorowar Hussain and Habib Mondal and said that the police have seized a number of sim boxes, sim cards, and other gadgets from their possession.

"A man named Sorowar Hussain was detained in Kolkata after the information about some people running an illegal telecommunication business in Tiljala Shibtala area was received. We have seized four sim boxes, 256 sim cards, one laptop and three routers from his possession," Kolkata STF said adding about the seizure of another laptop, simbox, pendrive, and as many as 64 sim cards from another arrested man.





The recovery was made during a raid conducted with the help of joint team of STF, Kolkata Police, and Karaya Police Station with the assistance of personnel from Department of Telecommunication (DOT) at Tiljala Masjid Bari Lane in Kolkata, an official statement revealed.

The police have booked a case against these persons under section 120 B, 419, 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code along with the sections 4, 20, and 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

