Kolkata sweet shop owners welcome govt's decision to reduce operational time to only 4 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): The sweet shop owners in Kolkata have welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to reduce the operational time from 8 hours to 4 hours amid the lockdown.

Jayant Sarkar, owner of a sweet shop in Kolkata, told ANI, "Though we have been facing losses amid the lockdown, we are happy that Mamata Banerjee has reduced the operational time to 4 hours. After all, people need to be alive to help us earn the profit."

Echoing similar sentiments, Biplajit Guhar, another sweet shop owner, said, "To bring down the number of coronavirus cases we have to accept the fact that the shop owners will face losses. There is nothing we can do about it than supporting the government."

According to the state government's latest order, the sweet shops will now be open from 8 am to 12 pm as against its earlier order of allowing them to remain open from 8 am to 4 pm every day.(ANI)

