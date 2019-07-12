Kolkata: Technician dies after getting stuck in aircraft's landing gear door

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a SpiceJet technician was killed at the aerodrome on Wednesday after he got stuck in the main landing gear door of an aircraft he was working on.

The incident took place in the morning at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade.



More details are awaited. (ANI)

