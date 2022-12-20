Kolkata to hold Ganga Aarti on the lines of Varanasi soon, says Minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): The West Bengal Government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has planned to organise Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the city, where devotees can visit Kolkata and perform traditional aarti that happens in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The area from Babu Ghat in Kolkata, up to Millenium Park, is the government's first choice for the purpose. Once the Ghat is selected, the beautification works will be carried on along the area of the ghat so that the Ganga Aarti can be performed.

"This will also be done to boost up the tourism in Kolkata and will take two years' time since it is not that easy," said Kolkata's Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim while speaking to ANI.



However, the opposition BJP has slammed the state government for this delayed move and only deciding on the matter with the elections approaching and the TMC focusing on vote bank politics. "Holding Ganga Aarti in Kolkata is a good move but the question arises as to why it took so late. Is it due to the approaching elections and the vote bank?" questioned Manoj Tigga, BJP Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, while speaking to ANI.





He further added that when job corruption is an important issue, the State Government should have taken steps to provide employment to deserving candidates on priority rather than organising Ganga Aarti .

Reacting to Tigga's statement, Hakim said that the TMC-run government is neither following the footsteps of others nor is thinking of any elections. "We are not following others and not thinking about any elections," said Hakim. CM Mamata Banerjee knows how to keep her feet on the ground which BJP has forgotten, he added.



The Purohits (Priests) have welcomed the move of the Government. "We are happy as Ganga Aarti will be organised in the ghat. Devotees from far-flung areas will come to perform this Aarti," said the Purohits. (ANI)

