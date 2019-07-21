The mother with her baby in the hospital. Photo/ANI
The mother with her baby in the hospital. Photo/ANI

Kolkata: Woman gives birth en route to Martyr's Day rally venue

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:04 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): A pregnant woman gave birth to a girl child on Sunday while she was on the way to attend the July 21 Martyr's Day rally organised by the All India Trinamool Congress here.
A bus of TMC supporters was proceeding towards Kolkata from Bardhaman to attend the event. In the bus, a passenger, identified as Megha Sarker from Bardhaman district, developed labour pain.
With the help of other passengers on board, Megha gave birth to a girl child inside the bus, after which the mother and daughter were taken to Baranagar State General Hospital.
At the hospital, the baby was found to be underweight, and the doctors recommended the infant to be taken to R G Kar Medical College for better treatment, said the Minister in charge for Baranagar constituency, Tapash Roy.
July 21 is marked as Martyr's Day to commemorate the 1993 Kolkata firing.
This year's rally gains significance as it would be the first mega show by the TMC after its drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:21 IST

Ahead of trust vote, BJP, Congress leaders simultaneously hold...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:18 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman crushed to death after she refused...

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A tribal women died on Sunday after she was allegedly run over by a tractor for refusing to give up land here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:16 IST

Vizag: One held, 195 kg cannabis seized

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): One person was arrested and over 195 kilograms of cannabis worth 25 lakh was seized from his car here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:05 IST

He was more like a son to me, says Ram Vilas Paswan on younger...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday expressed sorrow at the demise of his younger brother and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, saying that he was more like a son to him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:00 IST

Haridwar: Two kanwariyas recused from drowning by SDRF

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two 'kanwariyas' were rescued from drowning in the Ganga river here on Sunday by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:53 IST

President condoles Ram Chandra Paswan's demise; Shah, Rajnath...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, the younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:52 IST

TMC MPs submit notice to discuss 'serious incidents of...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MPs have submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, for suspension of all business and to take up discussion on "serious incidents of recent atrocities on SC/STs" on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:49 IST

Sheila Dikshit cremated in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was cremated with full state honours at the national capital's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, on Sunday.

 

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'Acche din' have arrived, says JP Nadda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Reviving BJP's slogan of "acche din" (good days) coined ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP working President JP Nadda on Sunday said that good days have finally arrived.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:43 IST

Cong shedding crocodile tears, people suffering due to their...

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): In a scathing attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused Congress of shedding "crocodile tears" over the Sonbhadra land dispute incident and said people are suffering due to the party's "sins".

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:42 IST

Let BJP fight elections alone; we will see the results: JDU...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): JDU leader Pavan Varma on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders for threatening to withdraw itself from the coalition government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:17 IST

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, temperature dips to 27 degrees

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, bringing respite to people from heat and humid weather.

Read More
iocl