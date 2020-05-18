Kolkata's Gurusaday Museum seeks financial support from Centre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): 57-year-old Gurusaday Museum in Kolkata is on the verge of shutting down as it faces financial crisis after the Central government revoked the agreement of maintenance in 2017, said Bijan K Mondal, Curator of the museum. The museum has sought financial assistance from the Centre, he added.

"Gurusaday Museum, a unique collection of Folk Art and Craft of Bengal is in a bad condition ever since the Government of India stopped funding. Ministry of Textiles had revoked the agreement in 2017 which was held on May 23, 1984, between President of India and Bengal Bengal Bratachari Society asking the society to be independent," Mondal told ANI.

He said that Indian Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer, Gurusaday Dutt collected over 3,000 artefacts in the course of his entire career, spanning from 1905-1941. The bulk of the artefacts were collected between 1929 and 1939.

"After Gurusaday Dutt died, the Bengal Bratachari Society created the museum in 1963," Mondal said.

He said that during this lockdown period they are facing a tough time as they are unable to collect by renting from workshops or by online sale which they were about to start, May 18.

"We are working without salaries and the staff is facing a financial crisis as we are unable to collect money by renting from workshops or by online sale which we were about to start on May 18, International Museum Day," he said.

"I appeal to the Central government to support us financially and develop the museum," he added. (ANI)

