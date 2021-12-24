Kolkata's Park Street lit up to welcome Christmas, 50-feet tall Christmas tree installed in City

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): Park Street area in Kolkata has been lit up on the occasion of Christmas where a 50-feet high Christmas tree has been unveiled at Apeejay House.

The giant Christmas tree was inaugurated today by State Agriculture Minister Sovhandeb Chatterjee on Thursday.

The centrepiece of the decoration is a 50-feet-tall Christmas tree, which is the tallest so far in the city. And with a 4-feet star on the top, the tree stands 54-foot tall. It is 30-foot in diameter.



Just beside the giant Christmas tree are a 7-foot-tall Santa Clause and a 7-foot-tall fairy.



On the occasion, Park Street has been decked out in fairy lights, tuning bulbs and Christmas - themed lighting.



The Kolkata Christmas Festival lights up in the bustling Park Street. Themed decorations take to the streets, while twinkling LED ornaments sparkle after sundown. The streets chime in harmonious carols, while a beautiful Christmas tree decked in baubles awaits at the end of Allen Park.



Speaking to ANI, Sovhandeb Chatterjee said, "This is an innovative idea by Apeejay House. This is the tallest tree in Calcutta City. I think this will attract the people of Kolkata as a whole and also the people of the state. They will come and join. In our festival, we will enjoy it irrespective of any political colour or caste or creed." (ANI)

