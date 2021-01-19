Kongad MLA KV Vijayadas passes away, Pinarayi Vijayan condoles demise

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): Kongad MLA from Palakkad district KV Vijayadas passed away at the age of 61 here at Thrissur Government Medical College hospital on Monday.

The CPI(M) MLA was undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment after being tested positive in December.



According to the Thrissur hospital, Vijayadas' condition worsened and he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on the demise of Vijayadas. "His untimely demise is a great loss to the peasant movement and the communist movement. Coming from a farming family to the public sphere, he worked selflessly for the welfare of the farmers. Vijayadas was a leader who made a great contribution to the growth of the CPI (M) in Palakkad district," he said

Vijayadas is survived by his wife Premakumari and children Jaideep and Sandeep. (ANI)

