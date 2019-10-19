Konkan, Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that few places over Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa.

The squally weather, with wind speed 45-55 kmph is very likely over the East-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Maharashtra Karnataka-Kerala coasts.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

The low-pressure area now lies over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over major parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

