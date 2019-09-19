Representative Image
Konkan, Goa to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecasting agency further predicted heavy downpour over Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema throughout the day.
"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and south-west Arabian Sea.
The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:05 IST

