Konkan Railway conducts cleanliness campaign as part of Swachhata Pakhawara-2019

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:44 IST

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): In view of the ongoing Swachhata Mission (Pakhawara), Konkan Railway conducted intensive cleanliness drives, anti-littering awareness programmes at stations and in trains.
Nukkad nataks (street plays) and cleanliness drives were organised at stations in coordination with NGOs, school and college students. Painting and poster competitions were organised to actively involve children in the mission towards a clean Railway.
Seminars and workshops were organised for executives and staff at corporate offices in Ratnagiri and Karwar regions on how to "Shun Use of Plastic".
Intensive inspection drives in trains, pantry cars, food stalls and railway stations were conducted. Awareness programmes for food-stall vendors were conducted to ban single-use plastic.
Cloth bags were distributed to passengers, food-stall vendors, and others to promote a plastic free India. Intensive cleanliness drives were conducted at all offices of Konkan Railways to ensure a clean and hygienic environment.
"Konkan Railway has lined up various activities like intensive cleaning at canteens, food stalls and inspection of food quality at stations. Intensive cleaning and inspection of toilet blocks, coaching depots, trains and surrounding areas will be carried out," BG Ghatge, DGM, PR, Konkan Railway said. (ANI)

