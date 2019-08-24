Konkan Railways announces more train trips, other measures for passengers ahead of Ganesh Utsav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Konkan Railways on Saturday announced a slew of initiatives including 210 trips of special trains for the passengers ahead of the coming Ganesh Utsav.

"Konkan Railways will be running 210 trips of special trains other than regular train services in co-ordination with Central and Western Railways towards Konkan region. In addition, 647 more coaches have been augmented as compared to last year," read a press release by the Konkan Railways.

Additionally, an experimental halt to Train no. 12051/12052 Dadar-Madgaon Junction-Dadar Janshatabdi Express has been provided at Sawantwadi Road station from August 30, which will facilitate more than seven lakh passengers annually.

The provision of extra booking windows will be made available at stations to clear rush at booking counters as per requirement. Reservation facility will also be available at 11 Post Offices apart from Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at 17 Stations.

According to the statement, intensive ticket checking will be carried out at stations and in trains to curb unauthorized passengers.

All catering establishments have been directed to operate extra tables or mobile trolleys to cater to the needs of passengers. The caterers have also been instructed to keep a sufficient quantity of eatables, drinking water and baby food at their stalls.

First-aid posts have been set up at Khed, Kankavali and Kudal stations in addition to the health units at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Thivim, Verna, Madgaon, Karwar and Udupi from September 2 to 12, which will be manned across the clock.

For additional security, one company of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has been deployed along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff for crowd control and maintaining law and order, said the statement.

The RPF will be strategically deputed for escorting the most affected trains during this period. Also, the RPF staff from other regions have been mobilized and deployed at major stations.

Anti-sabotage checks at stations will be done in coordination with the State Police to ensure additional safety of passengers.

Further, the RPF staff have also been sensitised to respond quickly to messages received through Twitter and the all India security helpline No. 182 in case of any security-related problems.

Ganesh Utsav or Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. It will be celebrated on September 2. (ANI)

