Korean national missing from Kangra after paragliding illicitly

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): An adventure sports activity turned out to be a perilous encounter for a Korean national who has been missing since June 15 from here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the person identified as Lee Taehyun tried paragliding from the Bir-Billing region without seeking permissions from the concerned authorities.

While speaking to ANI, the deputy commissioner of Kangra district, Rakesh Prajapati said, "Police and local rescue authorities are conducting a profound search operation. We have information that he was flying without permission. His gear has been recovered from a site known as Dharman in the Multhan district of Kangra,"

The 35-year-old Korean resident was reportedly staying in a 'Surya Hotel', the staff of which informed the police authorities of his absence. He stayed in the hotel since June 11.

"We will hopefully have concrete results by today. Other gears have already been recovered." Prajapati further said. (ANI)

