Kotkapura firing: SIT chief urges people to share relevant information at his office

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 5 (ANI): LK Yadav, who is heading the SIT probe into the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015, on Sunday urged people to share additional or relevant information that may have a bearing on the case with him personally at his office, should they have any.

An official release by the Information and Public Relations department of Punjab on Sunday stated, "With investigations into the Kotkapura Firing incident reaching the advanced stage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) head ADGP LK Yadav on Sunday said that if anyone having any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case could share by personally meeting him at his office."

Further, as per the release, those having such information can meet him on Floor 6 of Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9-C between 11 am and 4 pm on February 10 or February 14, this year.



People can also share their information by sending a message on WhatsApp number 9875983237, or on email to newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com, the release added.

"Even at this stage (of the probe), any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest," the ADGP was quoted as saying in the release.

The incident in question took place on October 14, 2015 when the police allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protesters holding a sit-in at Kotkapura, leaving two dead.

The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT in discharging its responsibility.

On the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, the state government had constituted the SIT to probe the firing incident. (ANI)

