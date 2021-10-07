Kottayam: Auto drivers face financial difficulties amid fuel price hike

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): Continuous increase in petrol prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic is making life difficult for auto drivers to sustain themselves here in Kottayam.

Auto drivers claim that they were facing extreme financial constraints as petrol prices were increasing every day. On Thursday, the retail price of petrol in the district stands at Rs. 104.15 per Litre. For the last ten days, petrol prices in the district are fluctuating between Rs. 102 and Rs. 104.15.

"We are facing problems because of the petrol price increase. Now there is not enough income left to sustain. We ask the government to please come forward and help us," said Suresh, an auto driver.

Auto drivers are still facing the brunt of COVID-19 as passengers are still apprehensive of using public transport. Meanwhile, other expenses like maintenance of vehicles, tax and insurance have continued.

"Amid the pandemic, footfall hasn't been up to the mark. Now price hike has aggravated our troubles. There's vehicle insurance, other expenses too. Earning Rs 250 each day is not sufficient," said Jayakumar, another auto driver operating in Kottayam.



Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices surged to record all-time high levels across the metro cities on Thursday.



In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol price was increased by 29 paise, as it touched Rs 109.25 for a litre while the diesel spiked by 38 paise to cost Rs 99.55 per litre.

After a 30 paise hike, petrol now costs Rs 103.24 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price stands at Rs 91.77 per litre, after a spike of 35 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.94 per litre, up 29 paise, and diesel at Rs 94.88 per litre as it was increased by 35 paise while the petrol price now stands at Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai, up 26 paise, and diesel was hiked by 33 paise to cost Rs 95.26 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. The petroleum companies have also hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15.

Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

Earlier on October 1, petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50. (ANI)

