Kottayam court found 10 people guilty in Kevin Joseph murder case

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The principal sessions court here on Thursday found 10 people, including wife's brother, guilty for the murder of Dalit-Christian youth Kevin Joseph and also labelled it as a case of 'honour killing.'

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on August 24.

The father of Kevin's wife, Chacko John, was however acquitted by the court as his role in the killing could not be proved.

Kevin Joseph was allegedly abducted and killed by a group of people led by Syanu Chacko, the brother of Kevin's wife, Neenu, in May last year.

The police had arrested father and brother of Neenu in connection with the murder of Kevin Joseph.

Neenu and Kevin were married in a court in May 2018, despite the girl's family objecting to their alliance. Three days later, Kevin's body was found in a canal in Thenmala town of the district.

Kevin hailed from a Dalit-Christian family and Neenu claimed her family were against their marriage due to his caste. (ANI)

