Kottayam court sentences 10 convicts to double life imprisonment in Kevin Joseph murder case

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The principal sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced all 10 convicted in the Dalit-Christian youth Kevin Joseph murder case to double life imprisonment.

Earlier on August 22, the Court had convicted 10 people, including the brother of the victim's wife, guilty for the murder of Dalit-Christian youth and also labelled it as a case of 'honour killing.'

The father of Kevin's wife, Chacko John, was however acquitted by the court as his role in the killing could not be proved.

Kevin Joseph was allegedly abducted and killed by a group of people led by Syanu Chacko, the brother of Kevin's wife, Neenu, in May last year.

The police had arrested father and brother of Neenu in connection with the murder of Kevin Joseph.

Neenu and Kevin were married in a court in May 2018, despite the girl's family objecting to their alliance. Three days later, Kevin's body was found in a canal in Thenmala town of the district.

Kevin hailed from a Dalit-Christian family and Neenu claimed her family were against their marriage due to his caste. (ANI)

