Kovind inaugurates, lays foundation stone of developmental projects in Diu

Daman and Diu/Dadra and Nagar Haveli [India], December 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects on Saturday, according to the President's Secretariat.

These included the inauguration of -- first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla; laying of the foundation stone for -- the construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometers heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); up-gradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu.

While speaking on the occasion, the President praised the people and administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for their efforts in maintaining the civic amenities in the Union Territory.

He noted that with the efforts of UT, Diu city has now become the first city in India, which is fulfilling 100 per cent of its energy requirement during the day with solar energy.

"The campaign for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' is moving ahead rapidly in the Union Territory. He said that the environment-friendly food stalls established under these initiatives for the sale of local products will not only provide employment to the locals but also provide native taste to tourists," Kovind said.

The President said that the Union Territory has played a "leading role" in implementing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"It is a matter of pride that all the three districts of this Union Territory have been declared 'Open Defecation Free'. The local administration has set an example for the entire country by taking the responsibility of picking up garbage from every household," he said.

Due to the "vibrant participation" of the people and the "tireless efforts" of the administration, Daman and Diu got the "first place in the 'Swachh Survekshan' of 2019", he added. (ANI)