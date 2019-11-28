Kovind inaugurates new block of RMSC Hospital in Vrindavan

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A new hospital block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable (RMSC) Hospital in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by the President, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

According to a press note, Kovind noted in his speech that around 5.5 lakh patients have received treatment in RMSC Hospital in the last one year.

"Many new facilities have been started in the hospital including cancer ward, cancer operation theatre, women's surgical ward and a neonatal intensive care unit," he said.

Kovind later expressed confidence that patients will get better care through these services. (ANI)