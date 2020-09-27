Koyambedu wholesale market complex in Chennai to reopen tomorrow after 5 months

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Koyambedu Wholesale market complex in Chennai is set to reopen on Monday after a five-month COVID-19 hiatus.

The market had been closed on the orders of the government authorities due to COVID-19 situation as Koyambedu emerged as a coronavirus hotspot.

"The market has been closed for the last five months as it was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Several people were infected in the area and all business activity was stopped. Shopkeepers are very glad that it is finally opening," Hari Krishna, a vendor at the market told ANI on Sunday.

He added, "We (shopkeepers) are now careful and all have been asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and practising personal hygiene."

Visuals from the market showed shopkeepers preparing their stores to welcome customers. Many were seen cleaning and applying new coats of paint to shutters.





Prayers were also performed with the offering of fruits to Gods for blessings and prosperity.



Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the worst-affected states in the country with 46,336 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 9,233 deaths and 5,19,448 recoveries have been reported from the state. (ANI)

