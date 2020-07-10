Kozhikode Airport Authority books 3 people for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.5 crore

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): Air intelligence unit of Kozhikode airport registered three cases against three different flyers, who attempted to smuggle gold worth around Rs 1.50 crore from the Gulf region.

According to an Airport Authority official, the total quantity of gold that was seized on Thursday was around 3.3 kilograms.

"500 grams of gold was seized from a Pax Jishar of Thenhipalam (Malappuram), who arrived from Rasalkhaimah (UAE), on July 09, 2020. He concealed gold paste in the waistband of the jeans he was wearing," said the Airport Authority official.

Another flyer named Abdul Jaleel, who also arrived from Rasalkhaimah (UAE), was carrying over 2 kg of gold.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Riyas of Koduvally, who arrived from Doha, Qatar, attempted to smuggle gold weighing about 800 grams concealed in the underwear worn by him. (ANI)

