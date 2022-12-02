New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): A Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi, after which all the passengers landed safely at Kochi, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

"Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi," DGCA said in a statement.

The SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely.



"The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," he said.

Further during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked.

After confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, he said. (ANI)

