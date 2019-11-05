Representative image
Representative image

Kozhikode court to hear bail pleas of 2 CPI (M) activists today

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:17 IST

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Kozhikode sessions court is expected to hear the bail application of two CPI (M) student activists, who were arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on Tuesday.
The activists, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, were arrested for allegedly having Maoist links.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for using UAPA to arrest the two activists.
On Monday, police had released visuals of a raid that took place at Fazal's house in Kozhikode.
According to the video, the police team could be seen confiscating some books related to Marxism.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government is examining the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:45 IST

NGT asks centre for best solution to air pollution, adopt...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday asked the central government to come up with the best solution to tackle pollution and adopt a holistic approach to deal with the issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Three drug peddlers held in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Three alleged drug peddlers were held from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:42 IST

West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in...

Malda (West Bengal) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:32 IST

Bihar govt uses mural paintings to spread social message, beautify Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bihar government in a unique initiative is spreading social messages through mural paintings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:21 IST

Delhi: Vadra voices concern over VIP exemptions in odd-even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday took to social media site Facebook to criticise the exemptions granted to vehicles of VIPs by the Delhi government in its 'odd-even scheme' to combat air pollution and stated that all must adhere to the law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Foreign cows are 'aunties', Indian cows have gold in their milk:...

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that cows in the country produce milk which has gold in it and also added that foreign breeds are not "our gaumata" but "aunties".

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries to remain closed...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In view of the abysmal quality of air in the Delhi-NCR region, hot mix plants, stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries will remain closed till November 8 in some districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Centre should bring law to tackle air pollution :BSP

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday welcomed Supreme Court's decision on the issue of rising pollution in Delhi and said that the Centre must bring some kind of law to curb the menace and access to clean air should be

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:00 IST

UP: Woman allegedly beaten up in Prayagraj for rescuing stray animals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A woman was allegedly beaten up by her neighbours on Monday in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for supporting the cause of rescuing stray animals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:53 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth India International Science Festival at 4 pm on Tuesday and address a gathering in Kolkata through video conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:49 IST

Migrant workers say will return to Kashmir if WB govt doesn't...

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A total of 138 labourers who went to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living were brought back to West Bengal after five workers from Murshidabad were killed by terrorists in the Valley last month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:44 IST

Mayawati to chair meeting over BSP's performance in UP bypolls

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will be chairing a meeting on November 6 to deliberate over the party's performance in the UP bypolls.

Read More
iocl