Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Total compensation to the tune of Rs 4.25 crores has already been paid, Puri informed.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured.



Air India Express flight IX-1538 (B-737-800) met with an accident on 7 August 2020 in Kozhikode. The investigation has been ordered as per Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The head of the investigation is Investigator-in-charge Captain SS Chahar, who has experience of 18,000 hours flying of which 15,000 hours is on B-737 NG aircraft. The other members of the investigation team have vast experience in operations, aircraft maintenance, aviation medicine and accident investigation, according to Puri.

The investigation is presently under progress and is likely to be completed within the timelines as per the terms of reference of the inquiry i.e. within five months from the date of the issue of investigation order. (ANI)

