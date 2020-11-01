KPCC chief Ramachandran's misogynistic statement 'shameful', says KK Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): After KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran sparked a row with his 'sexist' remark, Health Minister KK Shailaja hit out the Congress leader stating that "his misogynistic statement was shameful for the entire society".

She said that rape is the worst and cruelest of crimes in human society and that it is not right of Ramachandran to give out misogynistic statements every now and then.



"Rape is the worst and cruelest crime. Nobody has the right to touch a woman's body without her consent. It is not the mistake of a woman that she falls prey to such crimes. It is not right of Mullappally Ramachandran to give out such misogynistic statements very often. Such remarks should widely be condemned so that none should make it again," Shailaja said in a video message.





Earlier in the day, while speaking at the Congress-led UDF protest in front of the secretariat today, Ramachandran said: that "if a rape victim has any self-esteem she will either die by suicide or ensure that she will not land in a similar situation anymore".



"No one can trust a woman like her (an accused in the solar scam). If you (Vijayan) think you can get an adulteress to target us, people of the state will not believe it. If someone says it happened once, it's understood, but she says everyone raped her. A woman with self-respect would end her life if raped or will try to prevent it from happening again," Ramachandran said.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, however, faced with sharp criticism, later apologised for his remarks.

The Congress leader's remarks came amidst reports that the state police is likely to transfer to the Crime Branch sexual abuse complaints filed by an accused woman in the solar scam against several UDF leaders. (ANI)

