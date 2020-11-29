KPCC president lashes out at Kerala CM over Bar Bribery case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Mullappally Ramachandran has lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Bar Bribery case.

While talking about the Bar Bribery Case in a press meet on Sunday, the KPCC President said, "The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in Kerala consist of a group of people who are obedient to the Chief Minister. How many vigilance inquiries did the state government order? Nothing has moved forward in the case so far. When the Central Government said that it will go ahead with any inquiry, the Chief Minister decided to conduct the inquiry by putting forward his favourite people. Hence, obviously, it will not be neutral and honest. Their report will just be a mouthpiece of the Chief Minister."



Ramachandran said, "I request any other agency to investigate this bar bribery case. The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau in Kerala should not look into the matter. Let the central agencies investigate the matter. The involvement of two MLAs in the case should be investigated."

"The attitude of the Chief Minister is the same as the attitude of Louis XIV. He is still in that mood. He is insulting the people of Kerala by supporting all corruption related activities and wrongdoings", Ramachandran added.

Bar bribery case was one among the big allegations faced by former UDF and finance minister KM Mani raised by Biju Ramesh, working president of Kerala Bar Hotels Association. (ANI)

