KPKB withdraws its order of putting hold on all orders of items issued after MHA's decision on Swadeshi products

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), which handles central police canteens across India, has withdrawn its order of putting on hold of all indents/supply orders of all category of items.

KPKB, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its recent order issued on Wednesday said that the previous order issued on May 15 has been withdrawn.

"This office letter no DA 6/Swadeshi/KPKB/2020/1867 dated May 15, 2020 may be treated as withdrawn," KPKB said in its order.

A Home Ministry official said that the decision on selling 'Swadeshi' products in all CAPFs canteen has not been withdrawn.

In its May 15 order, KPKB had said that "As you are aware, MHA has taken a decision that 'Swadeshi' products only will be sold through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars with effect from June 1, 2020. As of now, KPKB inventory consists of 446 companies, both Indian and multinational companies. In view of the MHA decision, this office has requested MHA to intimate the criteria of 'Swadeshi' in detail," KPKB had said.

"Till clear instructions on 'Swadeshi' firms and products is received from MHA, it is hereby directed that all the indents/supply orders be put on hold for all category of items with immediate effect. The indents/supply orders, which have already been placed, but the supplies have not yet mobilised from the respective firms' wheelhouses, may also be put on hold or cancelled. However, indents/supply orders which have already been placed and their supplies from the firms have also been mobilised, may not be cancelled and be accepted as per practice," the order had added.

KPKB had also asked all forces operating canteens that there is no need for panic-selling or back-loading of unsold stocks. Selling of all existing stocks may be continued with as usual.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call for a self-reliant India during his address to the nation earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that only indigenous products will be sold at all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1, 2020. (ANI)

