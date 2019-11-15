KPL betting scam: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday said that a Look out circular (LoC) has been issued against the owner of Bellary Tuskers team Arvind Venkatesh Reddy for his alleged role in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scam.

The crime branch issued the LoC as he is abroad. Reddy has also been issued a notice asking him to appear for investigation.

The sleuths had earlier arrested an international bookie, named Sayyam. He allegedly fixed the match with celebrity drummer Bhavesh Bafna, who is currently in judicial custody.

Two players, both from the Bellary Tuskers team, captain C M Gautam and Abrar Kazi were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. The duo was accused of spot-fixing in the KPL final which was played between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers on August 31 this year.

They were allegedly paid Rs 20 lakhs for slow batting in the finals, and also fixed another match which they played against the Bengaluru team in the KPL.

Earlier, cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekhawat was also arrested by the Karnataka Police in connection with the KPL spot-fixing case. He was accused of fixing a KPL match in the year 2018 between Bangalore and Belgavi team, in which he allegedly played slow and received Rs 5 lakhs for the same.

The police during the course of investigations had also arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner Ali, Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan. Ali had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

