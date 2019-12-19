KPL match fixing scam: Bengaluru CCB conducts search at house of KSCA secretary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The City Crime Branch on Thursday raided the house of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, in connection with Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing case, police said.

The CCB had earlier taken the search warrant from the court to conduct the operations.

Earlier this month, a CCB team of Bengaluru police had conducted a search at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, former Belgavi team coach, in connection with the match-fixing scandal.

The police had earlier also arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

