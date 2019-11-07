Representative image
Representative image

KPL match fixing scandal: CCB arrests CM Gautam, 1 other for alleged involvement

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:09 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two more players, both from the Bellary Tuskers team, captain CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi for alleged involvement in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing case.
The two are accused of spot-fixing in the KPL finals which was played between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers on August 31 this year, according to CCB.
They were allegedly paid Rs 20 lakhs for slow batting in the finals, and also fixed another match which they played against the Bengaluru team in the KPL.
A former India-A player, Gautam has played Ranji from Karnataka and Goa and has featured in several editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.
Kazi, on the other hand, had played for the Karnataka state team before transferring to another state.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier, cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekhawat was also arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with the KPL spot-fixing case on Tuesday.
"Cricket player Nishanth Singh Shekawat has been arrested. He was in touch with bookies and had contacted Bangalore Blasters team bowling coach Vinu Prasad to fix players," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told ANI on Tuesday.
Shekawat was accused of fixing a KPL match in the year 2018 between Bangalore and Belgavi team, in which he allegedly played slow and received Rs 5 lakhs for the same.
The police during the course of investigations had also arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner Ali, Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan.
Ali had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

