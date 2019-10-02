KPL match-fixing scandal: CCB arrests one bookie

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal.

The arrest came after the CCB registered an FIR against two bookies. While one accused, Bhavesh Bafna, has been arrested, the other person, identified as Sanyam, is yet to be arrested, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime).

According to the joint commissioner, the duo had approached the Ballari Tuskers, a cricket team, to give "more than ten runs per over, but the bowlers refused" to do it.

The police had earlier arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

