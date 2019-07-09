Krishna District: Class X student dies under mysterious circumstances

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A Class X girl, who was found lying in her hostel bathroom in Pamarru, was declared brought dead by the doctors at a health facility, police said.

Circle Inspector Sivasankar along with Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kumar and their team reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this matter.

Police officials also searched the hostel premises and spoke to other students to ascertain the cause of her death.

"The girl was brought dead to our Primary Health Care Centre (PHC). We immediately informed the police," said Dr Jyotsna.

The deceased student was studying in a private school in Pamarru and used to reside in the school hostel.

Police said the incident took place on Monday morning when some students found her, lying unconscious in the bathroom. They immediately informed the hostel authorities. The student was rushed to the nearest PHC.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

