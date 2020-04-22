Krishna district SP visits red zones, interacts with Muslim leaders ahead of Ramzan

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Ahead of Ramzan, the holy month that commences this week, Krishna district SP Raveendranath Babu conducted a checking in the red zone areas in Nandigama sub-division and also interacted with some of the Muslim leaders, making them aware of the precautionary steps to be taken to contain COVID-19 during the month of fasting.

The SP visited Raghavapuram, Muppalla and Gauraram villages.

Babu suggested Muslims to offer Ramzan prayers inside their houses and also maintain social distancing while offering prayers to prevent themselves from catching the lethal infection.

He also informed that only four clerics will only be allowed to the mosque and the siren will be played at the time of prayer.

The SP categorically told them that no permission will be granted for Iftar dinners or any other activities which involves crowd gathering.

The SP appealed to the Muslim community to cooperate with the police and assured them all cooperation from their end.(ANI)

