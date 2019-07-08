Krishna: Forest dept recovers 50 iguanas

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 08 (ANI): Around 50 iguanas were recovered by Forest department officials on Monday from a person in Machilipatnam fish market. The iguanas were trapped in two cages and kept for sale.

The forest officials swung to action after information surfaced about the illegal sale of iguanas, a genus of herbivorous lizard.

Sujata, a taskforce range officer, said: "This morning, Divisional Forest Officer N Ramachandra Rao informed me that iguanas were being sold at Machilipatnam market yard. We reached there and caught almost 50 iguanas with the help of local police."

"We will be releasing the iguanas into a safe forest area," she further added.

The accused has been taken into custody by the police. (ANI)

