Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Masjid case: Mathura court fixes Feb 10 as next date of hearing

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): A Mathura court on Wednesday heard the Amin survey case in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute and fixed February 10 as the date for next hearing.

Additional Civil Judge Senior Division III fixed the date during the hearing of the case.

On Wednesday, a demand was made by the Krishna Janmabhoomi side for an inspection of the Shahi Idgah Masjid. On the other hand, the Idgah side prayed for recalling the order of Amin inspection and called for the dismissal of the case.



In December last year, the court issued an order to conduct a survey at the disputed site. The court issued notices to all parties, saying they had been asked to comply with the court's order.

On December 8, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta and vice president Surjit Singh Yadav claimed in the court that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb constructed the Idgah by demolishing a temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah.

Speaking on the ownership of the land, Vishnu Gupta, the President of Hindu Sena, the petitioner in the case had earlier said that the land belongs to the trust which is in the name of Lord Shri Krishna.

"Another trust is running there. Its name is Bhagwan Shri Krishna Janmasthal Seva Sangh. That trust has no ownership rights. In 1968, the trust entered into an agreement with the Masjid Committee and the Idgah Committee. We have referred to that agreement and that agreement is wrong. The person who does not have that land, does not have ownership rights, so how can a person agree with any person or organization?" he had said. (ANI)

