KS Eshwarappa welcomes CBI's move to interrogate Vinay Kulkarni in Yogesh Gowda murder case

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday welcomed the CBI's move to interrogate Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a member of the Dharwad District Panchayat.



"In the past, few politicians engaged in criminal activities by using their political and money power. Now the situation has changed. The CBI will question him (Vinay Kulkarni) and I welcome the move," Eshwarappa told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the CBI has detained Kulkarni and taken him into custody for interrogation in the 2016 case.

Gowda, a BJP leader from Dharwad, was allegedly murdered at his gym on June 15, 2016. (ANI)

