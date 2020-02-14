KSDMA issues maximum temperature warning for three Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Friday issued maximum temperature warning to Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha and Kottayam districts in the state.

"The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to four degrees in the above-mentioned districts," said KSDMA.

The authority has advised people to follow precautionary measures.

"Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim are likely to receive light rainfall or snow during February 14- February 18," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest of the country during the next five days.

According to the IMD, Kerala is likely to witness partly cloudy sky for the next week and maximum temperature the maximum temperature that is expected to be recorded at 35 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

