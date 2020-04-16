KSRTC, BMTC employees to get salaries amid lockdown: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees will be paid their salaries amid the coronavirus lockdown, State Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi said on Thursday.

"No employees of KSRTC and BMTC will be left without salaries. All the drivers, conductors and technical staff will be paid their salaries by the government," Savadi said.

The Transport Minister said that his department had given a proposal to the chief minister to pay three months' salary in advance to 1,050 crore employees and the CM has given the approval to pay one month's salary to the employees.

"During the lockdown, KSRTC and BMTC buses have been used for emergency services for which drivers are actively working. That is why salaries can't be stopped and they will be paid," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 313, including 82 discharged and 13 deaths.

The country is under a lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

