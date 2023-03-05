KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured

Idukki (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday.



The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.

According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning.

More details are awaited (ANI).

