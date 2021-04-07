KSRTC employees go on indefinite strike, commuters stranded in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bus services were affected and commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Wednesday as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees went on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary.

The KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.



Nagaraj, Division controller of KSRTC said, "RTO joint commissioner came today morning and contacted all private operators. They have made arrangements to transport people. We are looking forward to providing good service to the public."

"We are struggling from morning to transport the people using private services. Taxicabs will also be used later in the day to transport people who are affected by this strike," he further said.

"Employees have not reported for duties. We are trying to convince them but they are not willing to operate bus services," he added.





Soumya, a student said, "Now we have to take metro services because there is no other mode of transport to take us to college. We have exams, if we do not take the exams we will fail. The college administration has not postponed the exams. They told us that it is our problem how to reach the college, They asked us to use the metro or autorickshaws."

"Our studies and classes are just getting back on track after the long shutdown of college. It is very unfortunate that they are not concerned about our future," she said.

Rizwa, who came to Bengaluru for medical treatment, said, "I am waiting for an autorickshaw. There is no other way."

Santosh from Bihar said, "We did not know about the protests. Now I am stuck here, I am calling a friend for help."

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful emerged. (ANI)

