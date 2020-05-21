KSRTC extends its operations up to 7 pm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) ( [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday said that the bus operations which were resumed from May 19 has extended its services up to 7 pm.

"KSRTC has commenced its operations from 19-05-2020. From 20-05-2020 onwards, bus operations is extended up to 7 pm. The last bus will be departing from Bus Station at 7 pm. This is applicable to all the destinations originating from Bengaluru and also from other district places. This order will be in force for the coming days until further orders," read an official statement issued by the KSRTC officials.

It further read that on May 21 a total of 3000 buses were on run and the same number will be operated on May 22. "...From Bengaluru the number of buses planned for is 900," read the statement. (ANI)

