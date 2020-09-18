KSRTC to resume bus travel to Maharashtra from Sept 22

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced the resumption of inter-state bus travel to Maharashtra from September 22.



"The KSRTC had stopped the operation of inter-state bus services due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. As lockdown services are relaxed, the KSRTC will restart operations to Maharashtra. Services will be operated from Bengaluru, Devangere, Mangalore, and various other places of the state, keeping in view the density of passengers," the KSRTC said in a statement.

Wearing of masks would be mandatory.

"Passengers can book tickets in advance at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchise advance reservation counters for the above services," the statement added. (ANI)

